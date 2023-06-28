Eid-el-Kabir: Let’s strengthen bond of unity, love, trust – Elumelu

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Immediate past minority leader of the 9th House of Representatives, Hon. Ndidi Elumelu has enjoined Nigerians to strengthen the bond of unity and love in one another.

He also urged the people to put more confidence in God, believing in His divine ability to surmount all the challenges facing them.

Elumelu made the plea in his message to Nigerians to specifically salute the Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir.

He said: “I congratulate the Muslim Faithful and indeed all Nigerians on this special celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

“Indeed, the Eid-el-Kabir offers us eternal blessings, enduring lessons and a divine opportunity to bolster our trust, confidence and submission to the Will of the Almighty Allah in all our dealings.

“Despite the challenges we currently face, we must strengthen our hope in God and His ability to deliver us in difficult situations. We must uphold the demands of justice and fairness, reinforce the virtues of faith, selflessness, patience, tolerance, forgiveness and love for one another in our daily lives.

“I therefore urge us to leverage on the Eid-el-Kabir to strengthen our bond of unity, visit and share with one another in love and remain prayerful and steadfast in the onerous task of building a strong and united nation where all are secure, happy and prosperous. I wish Nigerians a Happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration”.