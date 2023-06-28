Eid-El-Kabir: Gagdi hails Nigerians, urges prayer for Tinubu

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi has charged Nigerians especially the Muslim faithful to imbibe the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and reflect same in their daily lives and in their interactions with one another.

He gave this charge in a statement to commemorate the 2023 Eid-el-Kabr celebration on Wednesday, while wishing the ummah a hitch free celebration.

Gagdi expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah for the privilege to witness yet another Sallah celebration in good health, while praying that Allah will accept the sacrifices and supplication of the faithful.

The Lawmaker also prayed the Almighty Allah to grant wisdom to the new leadership in the country led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to steer the affairs of the nation and lead it on a path of prosperity.

While urging all Nigerians to keep praying for unity and peace of the country, he wished all Muslims a

fantastic Eid-el-Kabr celebration.