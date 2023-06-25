Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 750 patrol vehicles, 120 ambulances

By Fortune Eromosele

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Dauda Ali Biu has directed the deployment of 750 patrol vehicles, 120 ambulances, 25 tow truck and over 200 bikes for special operations in the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir.

The corridors to be covered are: Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi, Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi corridor, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum corridor, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos corridor, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano corridor, Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo corridor, , Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri corridor, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu corridor, Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos corridor, amongst others.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday by the Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem in Abuja.

Biu said the directive was to enhance visibility and guarantee safe travels for all road users before, during and after the celebration. The special patrol operations has been scheduled to commence from 26 June and be terminated on 1 July, 2023.

The Corps Marshal equally mandated that the following objectives must be achieved in the special operations: “Reduction in road traffic crashes, road traffic fatalities, and road traffic injuries; prompt response to road traffic crash victims; engagement of robust public education and enlightenment; and speedy removal of obstructions from the highways, among others.”

He stated that to achieve maximum coverage, the Corps has deployed operational equipments and logistics materials for this exercise. More so, the Corps Marshal equally directed that all Zebras must be active 24/7 and be responsive to calls within the minimum FRSC response time to crashes reported.

He also appealed to motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations and cooperate fully with the FRSC and other law enforcement agencies that would be deployed for traffic management duties, noting that mobile courts would be in session across the country for prompt dispensation of justice to recalcitrant traffic violators.

The Corps Marshal, also directed that the Operatives pay first-rate focus on effective traffic control, wrongful overtaking, use of phone while driving, drivers licence violation, lane discipline, removal of rickety vehicles on the road, driving with expired/worn-out tyres and without spare tyre.

The statement disclosed that the Corps will go into the exercise with the friendly collaboration with military, paramilitary and emergency service providers en-route or resident.

The statement noted that the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM will continue to operate 24/7 to give real time traffic update.

Biu called on all travellers to take advantage of the Station, Situation Office numbers: 07054005754, 07054005712 08056294021/08056295022, and the FRSC Toll Free numbers 122 to report any obstruction, crash or gridlock witnessed on the road for prompt intervention of the nearest Command.