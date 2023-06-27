Eid-el-kabir: Foundation distributes cows, food items to Muslims in Edo North

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY- A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), The Caridad Ernesto Empowerment Foundation has shared food items to no fewer than 500 Muslims and cows to traditional rulers in Edo North Senatorial District of Edo to mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the district.



Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, the convener of the event, Tijani Mohammed said the gesture was done to cushion the effects of the current economic situation and to celebrate the season with muslim faithfuls.



Mohammed said the donation is part of the foundation’s humanitarian service and to felicitate with the Muslims as they celebrate the feast.



According to him, “The gesture came at a time Muslim faithful are celebrating this year’s Eid-El-Kabir.

“This foundation was set up last year with special interest to reduce poverty and hunger.



“About 500 Muslims will benefit from The Caridad Ernesto Foundation food distribution while our traditional rulers who are Muslims In Edo North will be given cows,” Mohammed said.

Mohammed said the president of the foundation who does not want his name mention urged the beneficiaries to continue to pray for the donor to enable him to reach out to many persons in need.

“I want to call on other well meaning Nigerians to emulate the generosity of the founder of Caridad Enersto foundation.

While receiving the food items, one of the beneficiary, Musa Ajakaiye thanked the foundation for the gesture.

Ajakaiye said that “the foundation had been giving people foodstuffs and empowering the less privileged.

“We really appreciate Caridad Ernesto Foundation for the help they render came at a point of need when some of us do not have anything to use celebrate the sallah.

“We must show appreciation to Allah for given Caridad Ernesto the power to be able touch the lives of Muslims.

“Allah will continue service them for giving during the season.

“I am calling on our wealthy Muslims to help the less privileged with such items to enable others to celebrate the period,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Hakeem Ukanah said he was full of joy and thanked the foundation for the gift.

“I am full of joy and God in his infinite mercy will strengthen the foundation and promote the owner of the foundation and his family,” he said