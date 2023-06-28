Eid-el-Kabir: Ereyitomi salutes Muslims, calls for sustained prayers

Ereyitomi

The immediate past Deputy Chairman of, the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has called on Muslims to exhibit more commitment to Nigeria’s frightening insecurity in their supplications at Eid-el-Kabir.

Ereyitomi member Representing Warri Federal Constituency said the spate of attacks on some national assets and the virulent ways with which the suspected terrorists were dislodging and killing Nigerian citizens called for sustained prayers for Allah’s intervention.



He saluted the Muslim Ummah for their unqualifiable contributions to national unity and development, thereby sustaining the national fabric, and urged them to increase the tempo for the country to reach the destination it deserves.



The Warri Federal lawmaker who is a second-term senior politician in Warri and also a leader made the disclosure in a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant Media Consult, on Tuesday, to congratulate Muslims on this year’s Sallah.



Ereyitomi said this is not time for Nigerians to sulk in unwarranted blame game over recurrent cases of insecurity across the six geopolitical zones, saying the citizens must rise to the reality that the situation has become more complex and convoluted to the extent that it can only be resolved through strong intellectual and spiritual prowess.



“Let me congratulate our Muslim brothers on this year’s occasion of Eid-el-Kabir and call their attention to the fact that this celebration must be more of seeking God’s face for quick intervention in the affairs of our nation, rather than the fanfare that used to accompany it.



“We must come to that clear reality that our nation needs spiritual intervention and this can only come at a time like this. Our citizens are tired of this wanton bloodshed and fears that are pervading the nation and causing psychological trauma to our people.



“Our Muslim ummah had demonstrated a strong will of commitment to nation-building, but they have to try more. We must all rededicate ourselves to the task of rescuing our country from this parlous state”. He stressed.