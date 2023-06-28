Eid-el-Kabir: C’River CP deploys 1,700 policemen, assures Muslims on smooth celebration

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

The Cross River state Police Command on Wednesday said it has deployed about 1,700 officers and men both in plane cloth and unform to man different worship centres , reacrational spots as part of security measure for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Gyogon Grimah made who this known in a statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo and made available to newsmen assured Muslim faithfuls of adequate security before , during and after the festive celebration.

CP Grimah also warned those with evil intention to wreck havock to steer clear as the Command has gone ahead of them in a big to guarantee the protection of lives and property of citizens.

“We rejoice with all our Muslim brothers and sister across the state and the country at large as the celebrate Eid-el-Kabir , we want to assure them to go about their business without fear.

“We have deployed about 1700 men both in uniform and plane cloth for effective community policing, including on the waterways and other flash ponts.

“We are prepared , pros give an our approach to dealing with all forms of crime and criminality , we are are not reactionary , but proactive in our modus operandi to nip crime in the bud even before it happens .

“Our resolve is in line with the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun’s vision of a well equipped and professional police force that is swift and effective in response to crime as well as His Excellency, Sen. Bassey Otu’s mandate to once again make Cross River state the safest& conducive place for living and doing business.

“While we appeal to the people to be law abiding during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, we want anyone or group whose has intentions to ferment trouble to have a rethink or face the full weight of the law,” he said.