Eid-el-Kabir: CDS, Chief of Army Staff vow to tackle insecurity

COAS, Maj Gen Lagbaja

…Praise commitment, courage, sacrifice of military personnel

By Kingsley Omonobi

Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa and the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, yesterday hailed troops on the frontline and vowed to fight to standstill the insecurity that has dogged the country for over a decade.

The two military chiefs’ vow was contained in separate statements, in view of celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

The CDS in his statement signed by Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier-General Tukur Ismaila Gusau, said: “The symbolic values and virtues of unflinching faith and total sacrifice which the Eid-el-Kabir festival exemplifies also hold true for the supreme sacrifices which our defiant and courageous soldiers continue to make in the face of challenges to the peace, unity and sovereignty of the nation.

“The security and stability of our nation is the sacred and collective responsibility of all Nigerians.”

Musa also assured officers and men of the Armed Forces of his unflinching support as they continue to discharge their constitutional duties across the nation.

On his part, the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, expressed appreciation to troops of the Nigerian Army for their commitment and sacrifice towards combating emerging security challenges in theatres of operations across the country.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known in a statement in Abuja, said it was part of his goodwill message to troops and their families to mark Eid -El-Kabir 2023.

The COAS lauded the troops deployed in ongoing operations within and outside the shores of the country for their sacrifice.

He said: “In the course of my career, I witnessed in different capacities, your efforts and sacrifices.

”Therefore, I have no doubt about the zeal and commitment of our troops in ensuring the success of the NA in combating the complex, multifaceted, and unpredictable security threats bedeviling our country, alongside our sister services, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies.”

Lagbaja assured that he would provide the needed leadership and consolidate on prior achievements of the NA in ensuring that the current security distractions confronting the nation were decimated.

He urged the troops to remain resolute, undaunted, disciplined and patriotic in combating the adversaries of the country.

General Lagbaja, who recently assumed office as the 23rd COAS, noted that his appointment was a call to engender change and make a difference towards the fulfillment of the constitutional mandate of the NA, in line with his command’s philosophy.

While expressing gratitude to the Almighty God for his protection and guidance, the Army chief pointed out that the Eid-el-Kabir festival represented the virtues of sacrifice and submission to the will of the Almighty God, as exemplified by Prophet Abraham and emulated by Prophet Muhammed.

The COAS expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him and the NA, reaffirming the unalloyed loyalty of officers and soldiers of the Army to him and the constitution.