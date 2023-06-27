Eid-el-Kabir: Atiku urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged Muslims in Nigeria to pray for the country at various Eid prayer grounds.

Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections, made the call in a statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that Nigeria was currently in need of prayers.

“We must continue to ask God Almighty to show His blessings upon the country and to elevate Nigeria to a path of peace, harmony and prosperity,” he said.

Abubakar congratulating Muslims on this year’s celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir festival, also urged Muslims in Nigeria to take a lesson of forbearance from the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

He said that the significance of the festival was about the profitability of being patient with God in human affairs and most especially, as Muslims.

He reminded the faithful of the obligation to follow the noble examples of Prophets Ibrahim (AS) and Muhammad (SAW) by being kind and generous to the people around them.

“The scriptures on all prophets of Allah are replete with good examples of how they related with everyone during their lifetimes.

“We are also enjoined to follow the footsteps of the prophets, especially Prophet Muhammad, which means that we must live our everyday life as a sacrifice, not just for our families, but the communities where we find ourselves,” Atiku said.

Besides, the former vice president called on Muslims not to be extravagant on the celebration of Eid.

He enjoined those of means to share the joy of the celebration with the needy. (NAN)