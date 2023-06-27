Eid-el-kabir: APGA chieftain, Ezekwugo urges unity, economic devt

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The FCT Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the just concluded 2023 general elections, Dr. Anthony Chike Ezekwugo has felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Ezekwugo, speaking to journalists in Abuja on the occasion of Sallah, called on residents to live in unity with other religions in the FCT and the nation.

He also used the occasion to pray for a peaceful, united Nigeria.

He equally called for citizens to work in unity for economic development, irrespective of religion, tribe or political affiliations.

In his statement, he asked for citizens’ cooperation and collaboration with the government at all levels for the development of the territory and the nation.

The APGA Senatorial flag-bearer, who fought gallantly at the polls but lost to Kingibe, said the choice of the people invariably represents the voice of God almighty even as he called on the senator to be magnanimous in victory by carrying everyone along, since no individual can claim perfection and possession of the knowledge of solutions to every problem in bringing quality and inclusive leadership to the territory.

Dr. Ezekwugo also used the opportunity to thank the teeming Muslim supporters of APGA and the Labour Party who voted for him and appealed to them to eschew bitterness and join hands with the winner of the election to move the territory and the nation forward in industrial growth and social development.

He equally advised the supporters to shun every form of blame game, name-calling, demonstrations and bitterness in the interest of peace in the territory and the nation.