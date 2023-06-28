Eid-el Kabir: APC salutes Nigerians, says Tinubu taking bold steps to reposition Nigeria

President Tinubu

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has congratulated Nigerians, especially the Muslim faithful, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice.

Urging Nigerians to keep faith with the President Bola Tinubu administration, the party assured that the president was taking bold and courageous steps to reposition the country.

Eid al-Adha, otherwise known as Eid-el-Kabir or the Feast of Sacrifice, is a highly symbolic Islamic tradition and celebration that commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command.

APC spokesman, Felix Morka in a statement on Wednesday said aside its significance of personal sacrifice, it also underscores Allah’s infinite capacity and willingness to divinely provide for mankind.

“This year’s celebration remarkably coincides with a period in our nation’s history when our dear President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is taking some courageous and decisive steps to reposition our beloved country for rapid economic growth and wholesome greatness in line with his administration’s Renewed Hope agenda. We urge Nigerians to subscribe to the virtues of sacrifice and patience as we soldier on in our quest for a better Nigeria.

“We also enjoin our Muslim compatriots to continue to show compassion towards the needy and less-priviledged among us as they celebrate”, Morka said.