Eid-El-Kabir: Agbolaya felicitates with Muslim faithful in Warri South

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Warri South Local Government Area, Amb. Dr. Toyin Agbolaya has expressed his joy to the Muslim faithful in Warri South local government Area as they join their counterparts across the world to celebrate the 2023 Eid-el Kabir festival of sacrifice.

Agbolaya said the celebration is all about obedience to Almighty Allah’s commandment to Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishmael which he obeyed and God showed him mercy and gave him a ram in place of his son because He believed in God and His ways.

Agbolaya who’s a seasoned administrator and development strategist and also a leader in Warri South PDP in his goodwill terse made available to the press through his Media and Communication Strategist, urged all residents of Warri South and its environs to continue supporting the administration of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and his vision to develop Delta State.

He enjoined Deltans to be patient with the governor as he is poised to embark on massive development of Warri and the entire state in continuation of the previous administration with the completion of already awarded ongoing projects in the area.

“I congratulate my, friends, family, and all Muslim Ummah in Warri South and beyond on this year 2023 Eid-el-Kabir, which has pleased Almighty Allah for the Muslim faithful to be part of.

“Eid-el-Kabir is around to remind us, once again of how the Almighty God usually intervenes to turn a situation of hopelessness to that of hope and happiness.

“We should all use the opportunity of this year 2023 festive season to pray for continued peace and restoration of the values that place a high premium on human life in our dear Warri South, Delta State, and Nigeria, demonstrating the essence of unity among the various ethnic groups in our nation.