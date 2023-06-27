Eid-el-Adha: Pray fervently for Tinubu, global peace – Oyo APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to seek increased wisdom and guidance from Allah for the nation’s leaders, in order to move the country forward.

This is contained in a statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Olawale Sadare and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eid-el-adha, also referred to as Eid-el-Kabir, is celebrated globally on the tenth day of the last month of the Islamic calendar (Hijrah).

NAN reports that it is also a day after pilgrims on Hajj exercise have completed possession rites on Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia.

The APC implored Muslims to imbibe the spirit of faithfulness, altruism and love for humanity as exemplified in the lives of Prophet Ibrahim, his son (Ismail) and the family members.

“Events in the last one year have further indicated that Nigeria is a divine project as we have been made to appreciate the good plan of Allah (God) for our dear country.

“The dramatic emergence of the best individual as the APC presidential candidate from a crowd of good aspirants.

“His electoral victory on February 25 and inauguration as the 16th President of the country, against all odds, remain pointers to the fact that God is involved,” it said.

The party said that the global community had been made to see the prospect and promise in the new administration of President Bola Tinubu.

It said that it was important Nigerians support Tinubu’s administration in all ramifications.

“We call on all and sundry to intensify prayers for Nigeria and the world at large, so that the desired peace and stability will be entrenched and sustained,” it said.

The APC congratulated the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Sen.) Mahood Balogun, Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Alhaji Abdulganiy Abubakre, eminent leaders and residents on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

It prayed that Almighty Allah grant them longevity, bliss and prosperity. (NAN)