Ei del Kabir: Delta pilgrims pray for Oborevwori in Mecca

DELTA pilgrims at the ongoing hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, have prayed for peace and all-round development to characterise the administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Speaking at the ongoing hajj, the immediate past Chairman, the Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board in Delta State, Alhaji Auwalu Tukur, told Muslims in the state

to use the Ei del Kabir period to pray for Allah to bestow wisdom on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to him translate his administration’s MORE agenda into physical development.

Tukur who led pilgrims from the state to the Holy Land lauded the immediate past governor of the State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for laying a solid foundation for his successor to build on.

He noted their cardinal goal in Mecca was to pray for peace and all-round development to characterise the administration of Governor Oborevwori.

Saying that the lesson of Ei del Kabir was about sacrifice as exemplified by Prophet Mohammed, he called on all to extend hands of fellowship to one another as a way to give every segment of the society a sense of belonging.

He assured the present administration of the continuous support of the Arewa Community in Delta State.

Calling on those aiding and abetting terrorism and disunity to put the interest of the nation above self, Tukur emphasizef that harmony was needed to conquer challenges bedevilling the nation.

He called on legislators at both state and federal levels to come out with laws that would fast track development in all sectors.

On his part, an Imam from the state Alhaji Abinbara thanked Oborevwori for always identifying with Muslims in the state in this period of Sallah through presentation of rams and other gift items and prayed Allah to grant him success throughout his tenure.

Special prayers were held for Governor Oborevwori, Dr Okowa and Deltans at Medina and Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia