eha secures $25,000 grant to enhance community healthcare in Nigeria

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

In a determined effort to boost healthcare in Nigeria, a philanthropic impact investment enterprise, eha Impact Ventures, EIV, has facilitated a $25,000 grant from a USA Family Donor-Advised Fund, DAF.

The grant is a recognition of the impact of its portfolio company, EHA Clinics’, in increasing accessible community healthcare in the country.

Recall that EIV has implemented an innovative funding method that enables philanthropic donations to support impact-driven businesses.

The $25,000 grant will develop a new primary healthcare hub for the Reaching Everyone with Accessible Community Health (REACH) Programme in Gyadi-Gyadi, Taurani, Kano, to serve an additional 2,000 people yearly.

The primary healthcare hub comprises six health posts and community pharmacies to provide primary health care, childbirth & maternal care, home care, telemedicine, and pharmacy services to the community and its environs.

According to the CEO and Co-Founder of eha Impact Ventures, Evelyn Castle, “getting the DAF grant demonstrates our commitment and effectiveness in acquiring catalytic capital for our portfolio companies and our drive to support much-needed global healthcare initiatives across Africa.”

“Since 2019, REACH has served over 7,000 families and will impact 20,000 families by 2024.

“We are grateful for the recognition of our work and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of Gyadi-Gyadi residents,” said Paul Hogan, VP/Chief Operating Officer at EHA Clinics, about the grant.

He further said, “We recognise and appreciate our investor company, eha Impact Ventures (EIV), for their crucial role in facilitating this grant, and our local stakeholders, the Kano Emirates Council Committee on Health, who ensured that the services fit the unique needs and concerns of the Gyadi-Gyadi community.

“With their assistance, we secured a central location for our clinic with access to public transportation and a well-developed road network, making services accessible to residents.”

The philanthropic impact investing enterprise, eha Impact Ventures, EIV, supports early-stage, high-impact, women-led businesses in Africa.

Unlike traditional business financing, EIV offers flexible and innovative funding options paired with high-quality, local, and shared business resources to ensure business growth and success.