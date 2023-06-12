EFCC probes House of Reps member-elect for alleged corruption

Stock photo

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Jonathan Ukodhiko, a House of Representatives member-elect, is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged corruption involving his oil and gas company, Joeny Holdings Limited.

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the investigation and stated that the lawmaker has a case with the Port-Harcourt command of the anti-graft agency.

“He has a case with our Port Harcourt office over a petition against him. I don’t have all the details, but our Rivers command is handling the investigation,” he said.

According to operatives, Ukodhiko has been uncooperative and has refused to honour multiple invitations to the Port Harcourt office for questioning.

As a result, the EFCC has obtained court orders to seal off his properties across the country.

“Following the court order in suit No: FHC/PH/CS/88/2023, they sealed off his Port Harcourt office in Rivers State a few weeks ago. On Friday, we went to his Isoko residence to seal it off, as well as other properties identified to be owned by him across the country,” it said

The EFCC has questioned why the lawmaker is evading arrest and interrogation and suggested the possibility of declaring him wanted and placing a bounty on him.