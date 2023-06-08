EFCC arrests twins, 26 others for alleged internet fraud

Soni Daniel, Abuja

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested two identical twins: Takwan Potential and Takwan Peter and 26 others for alleged internet fraud in Calabar, Cross River State.

The Spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement on Thursday, that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 following credible intelligence linking them with suspected internet-related fraud.

The commission gave the names of other 26 other suspects detained as: Takwan Emmanuel, Kelvin Onedu, Evans Edwin, David Osuji, Osang Tony, Confidence Oblech, Uche Chinedu, Gabriel Kanong, Ojong Victor, Ephraim Ikechukwu and Shedrack Mfon.

Others are: Godswill Omini, Walter Opha, Godswill Iti, Moses Sha, Prince Uba, Anyi Bassey, David Disi, Peter Silas, Christian Uche, Chidindu Oforji, Kelvin Anyanwu, Anthony Ojone, Samuel Disi, Gideon Joseph and Ezekiel Francis.

The agency said its preliminary investigations showed that while some of the suspects specialized in love scam, others engaged in fraudulent impersonation and obtaining by false pretense.

The statement said items recovered from the suspects included several mobile phones, laptops, five cars and a wifi device, adding that they would soon be arraigned.