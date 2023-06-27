EFCC arrests 49 Internet fraud suspects in Ekiti, Oyo

Stock photo

By Soni Daniel

Abuja—Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Command, have arrested 47 alleged suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects were arrested on Friday, at Ikere Road and Iworoko areas of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, following intelligence on their alleged cyber fraud activities in the state.

A statement by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren gave the names of the suspects as: Adeyemi Adeniran, Ajaye Damilare, Nwaji Mathew, Jegede Victor, Oyetunji Wole, Damilola Awopetu Ayomide, Ajayi Ayomide, Babajide Victor, Balogun Akinwale, Obie Onatakaroma, Olonitola Olamilekan, Ajewole Kayode, Aina Emmanuel, Adebayo Oluwadamilare, Omowaye Olamilekan, Oyewale Oyomilekan, Arowolo Gift, Shotonwa Omotoyosi, Ochochie Ochola, Ojo David, Onile Raphael and Abiodun Opeyemi.

Others are: Adebayo Musbau, Oyebade Olamide, Egunjobi Gbenga, Oladokun Adekola, Adesola Adebowale, Edamisan Olakunle, Adesola Babatunde, Oyewole David, Lawal Moses, Adeleke Samson, Oladiti Akanji, Ajayi Temitayo, Adeyemi Adeboye, Ernest Temitope, Atoun Timilehin, among others.

In a related development, the Oyo State Command of the Nigerian Police arrested and handed over two cybercrime suspects, Emiola Usman and Kamorudeen Quayum, to the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC, for further investigation.

Items recovered from the suspects include 15 exotic cars, 16 laptops, 77 mobile phones and other incriminating documents, among others.

The suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.