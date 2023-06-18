EeZee Concept’s singer, Douye Ajeh releases single, ‘Dwelling in your Presence’

By Ayo Onikoyi

A talented singer and EeZee Conceptz’s signee, Duoye Ajeh, who describes himself as a ‘true worshipper’, has released a latest single titled, ‘Dwelling in your Presence’.

Delivered with a melody that has both harmony and depth, the song puts the listener in a heightened mood of reverence and worship to God.

Recalling how he got inspiration for the song, Ajeh said, “I had an opportunity to talk to other musicians at a seminar/training, and after the session, we just started worshiping and ministering to God. Then the lyrics of the song dropped in my heart, and I started singing them instantly. The whole song practically came to me instantly.”

The singer also noted that he still has a lot of ground to cover in his promising career. He said, “I just barely started (my career). And, there is a lot more ground to cover. I strongly believe that this is the least I will ever be, and there is greater to come. Starting off my solo career featuring American singer, Todd Dulaney, on my first song titled, ‘Awamaridi’, was a big opportunity I do not take for granted. My pastors, Biodun and Modele Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) church made that happen,” he said.

Telling Potpourri about his label, he said, “Their name and pedigree is a sure door-opener.”