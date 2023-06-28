Edtech firm organises bootcamp to empower Africa’s innovators

Axia Africa, a leading Edtech organization dedicated to driving tech innovation and advancement across the African continent, has announce the second edition of its highly anticipated “Tech for Africa Bootcamp.”

A statement by the firm said the transformative program, set for 3rd of July 2023, is set to become the largest and most impactful bootcamp in Africa, aiming to train over 200,000 Africans within a span of two years.

“The Tech for Africa Bootcamp serves as a catalyst for the technological revolution sweeping across the continent.

“With an emphasis on skills development, mentorship, and fostering an entrepreneurial mindset, this initiative seeks to empower Africa’s future innovators and bridge the digital divide that exists in many communities,” it noted.

It added that Olawale Samuel, Founder and CEO of Axia Africa, was enthusiastic about the potential impact of the Tech for Africa Bootcamp.

Samuel, who firmly believes that Africa has the talent and potential to become a global technology powerhouse, said: “Axia Africa is ready to drive meaningful impact in tech innovation and advancement in Africa.

“We firmly believe that by equipping our people with the necessary skills and knowledge, we can unleash their full potential and contribute to the digital transformation of the continent.”

The organisation said the bootcamp is designed to cater to individuals from diverse backgrounds and skill levels, ensuring inclusivity and equal opportunities for all.

“Participants will have access to comprehensive training modules covering various cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, data analytics, product design programming and more.

“Through a combination of practical workshops, interactive sessions, and real-world projects, attendees will gain hands-on experience and develop the critical skills needed to thrive in today’s digital landscape.

“Furthermore, the Tech for Africa Bootcamp offers mentorship programs where participants can engage with seasoned industry experts, successful entrepreneurs, and established professionals who will guide and inspire them on their journey.

“The network and connections formed during the bootcamp will prove invaluable, fostering collaboration and promoting innovation across the African tech ecosystem.

“This second edition of the Tech for Africa Bootcamp, sponsored by Propel and Cardify Africa, promises to build upon the success of its predecessor and take Africa’s tech scene to new heights.

With a clear vision, comprehensive training, and a network of passionate individuals, Axia Africa is paving the way for a brighter future for the continent.”