Edosa Ogiugo @ SARTCOL’s Artists’ Hangout

By Chukwuma Ajakah, edited by Osa Amadi

The Society for Art Collection, SARTCOL, last Friday, June 16, 2023, hosted renowned visual artist, Edosa Egiogu at the famous German cultural institute, Goethe Institute, Anifowoshe, Lagos.

The event tagged, “Artists’ Hangout” featured a discourse session through which the guest artist provided insightful tips into the enormous world of arts, reminiscing on his almost four decades cognate experience.

SARTCOL’s Operations Manager, Yacoub Adeleke, revealed that “The Society for Art Collection is founded to provide a platform for the exchange of ideas among art collectors while promoting an appreciation for the arts.” Noting that the organizer’s vision is to provide a platform for art education, collection and promotion, Yacoub said: “The society creates a platform to foster the growing interest in collecting art, paying particular attention to critique, value, and preservation.

“We educate collectors on the intricacies of collecting art, their rights as collectors, preserving sustainable collection and respecting the rights of artists. We also support, promote and connect artists with prospective collectors in partnership with bodies such as the Goethe Institut. The society will be a how-to-guide for collectors, art enthusiasts, journalists, critics, dealers, gallery owners, investors and scholars, on how to navigate the path of art collection.”

Recalling how he got into arts, Edosa said: “I knew I was called to be an artist because there was nothing else I could do better. My father was a tailor, a protégé of a London-trained tailor. I got exposed to fabrics early. I still buy my fabrics and give tailors, the real designers, to make.” Although the sixty-two-year-old artist was born in Jericho, Ibadan, he had his primary and post-primary education in his hometown. “Benin is arts everywhere from the shrines to the artisans,” he intoned, adding: “My father had a lot of the shrines. They were so much that at a time he didn’t want us to live in the family compound. What I am saying is that I lived among arts, I shared arts.”

Edosa traced his interest in fine arts to his primary and secondary school days when he would rather than write or read draw whatever caught his fancy on any available surface as well as drawing books, saying: “Right from primary school, we had what we called Arts and Crafts which were placed as the last two periods on the timetable. I bought art materials with every kobo I had. There was this arts book we had in the library that exposed me to the legendary works of Michelangelo and Leonardo Da Vinci.

“At Western Boys High School, Benin City, my Dad was so upset with me when I repeated Form 4 that he registered me in Science Class. However, an Arts Teacher who was doing his one-year mandatory youth service, discovered me and requested the Principal allow me join his class. The Principal agreed on the condition that he found six other interested students. I also had the privilege of being mentored by another Arts Teacher, Chief Mrs Funke Ifeta who took me like a son and taught me some techniques such as Chalk and Granites.”

Edosa stressed the need for one to seek beyond theoretical knowledge of formal art education, saying: “I completed secondary school as one of the best five students. My uncle took me to the then Vice Chancellor of Uniben, Prof. Wangboje who was willing to offer me admission. But, as my uncle left, I knelt before the Professor, begging him that I didn’t want to go to the university.

“Astonished, he asked why I didn’t want university education. I told him that I heard that they did 80% theory and 20% practical in Arts, but I wanted to go to Yaba Tech where the emphasis was on practicals. Because I was neither writing notes nor reading I knew I would struggle to pass exams if I hadn’t gone to Yaba Tech where I was the best graduating student. Besides, I wouldn’t have learnt the techniques lecturers like Prof. Yusuf Grillo taught. If Grillo sent 10 students to observe and draw a scene, he already knew the place and the images to see in the drawings.”

Edosa gives insight into the nitty-gritty of marketing artworks, saying: “While in UK in 2004, I got hold of a book, ‘How to Price Your Work’ I was still selling my work at less than half a million naira. I can’t market. All I do is eat, sleep and paint. What I sell in London I cannot sell in Lagos. I don’t have my works everywhere. The way you sell your thing when you know your value no one else can. Sometimes, I went round galleries comparing prices just to have an idea. I worked with Signature Gallery for six years after they launched my work. Now, internet has exposed everyone to pricing.

In addition to having his works housed in countless galleries across the globe, the iconic artist has participated in various joint, group and solo exhibitions within and outside Nigeria, including the famous London Fine Art Studio, Lavender Hill. Admitting that pricing is one of the challenges, confronting artists, Edosa, remarked: “There is a lot of fraud going on in the system. Knowing your value gives you hope. The connoisseurs know the difference between professional and amateur materials. The big museums test materials for quality. Since 2011, I import my materials, except for the canvas.”

“Unfortunately, we are in an age where values are eroded. There are too many wrong models. For instance, a politician gets into power today, by tomorrow, he is buying a whole street. I was selling at 3,000 pounds in London when a contemporary sold at 50,000. Rather than feel bad, that gave me hope. I reasoned that if somebody could sell at such a price, I would too with time. There is no system in place here, most of the galleries collect and sell. The dealers have the edge. Galleries and dealers will always promote artists who can be trusted for quality work and character.

“Art is a discipline anyone can get into,” he counseled, adding: “The dealers do not have the technical details and the artist does not have the marketing skills. The drive for perfection makes the work to evolve. When a painter focuses on a particular theme over and over there must be something in it. You are uniquely made. If you put two identical twins together for a while, you still discover a difference. The risk of pricing should be left with the marketer, not the artist.” With emphasis on the recurrent motifs, the consummate artist describes his work thus: “I am a visual conversationalist fascinated by human activities and movement. I draw my materials from dancers, markets and men on horseback, combining the rhythm of colours and brush strokes with the organization of carefully assembled materials to help convey my message.”

The pioneer President of the Guild of Professional Fine Artists, Nigeria, member, the Society of Nigerian Artists, SNA and Fine Art Trade Guild, UK, believes so much in giving back to the society that he sometimes volunteers to teach and mentor young artists in secondary schools. Edosa posited that the problem of art education is from the whole system, not just the school. “When you are put in a prison where you are led by people who are only familiar with the prison structure you will be limited.” He said, imploring aspiring artists to be resourceful: “By your creative intuition, you should be able to gravitate beyond a certain level. There is a space from where we all draw. The artist has the clairvoyance to bring what he visualizes to the physical realm.”

Reacting to the perceived threat Artificial Intelligence generated art poses, Edosa observed: “Technology is creating a level playing ground. I don’t see it as something that will create problems for artists. I have never felt threatened by technology. The AI is produced and operated by man. Technology brings positive development. Technology helps to democratize the process. Somebody flew in from UK last March and we closed a deal.”