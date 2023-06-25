Edo Varsity Uzairue scores 100% in medical lab exam in 4 consecutive yrs

*MLSCN praises Dept

The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) has commended the Department of Medical Laboratory Sciences of the Faculty of Applied Health Sciences, Edo State University, Uzairue for the excellence displayed by the students at the last two consecutive sessions of the MLSCN conducted first and final professional examinations.

The commendation was conveyed to the Department in a letter dated June 2, 2023, and signed by the Registrar/CEO, Dr. Tosin Erhabor. The Council noted that making 100% success in four consecutive professional examinations (in 2021 and 2022) is a rare occurrence” and therefore, it is a feat achieved that is worthy of commendation.’’

Recall that a few weeks ago, the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria had also commended the university’s nursing programme for excellent performance in her examinations. The Nursing Department had achieved 100% pass in its last professional examination, having previously obtained a minimum of 93.7% performance in all her previous Council examinations.

This is another feather to the soaring commendation the university has received within a short space of time, according to a statement by the university Public Relations Officer, Betcher Ekhosuhun. “Just last week, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria inducted the pioneer medical doctors who had completed their studies within the stipulated time of six years in a ceremony well attended by people from all walks of life with several encomiums on the Medical College,” the statement said.

The university authority, while appreciating the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria for the commendation, attributed the institution’s achievements to the unwavering support of Governor Godwin Obaseki, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, and the Governing Council of the university under the leadership of the Pro-Chancellor, Prof. Emeritus T.O.K Audu.