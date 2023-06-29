Edo PDP commends Tinubu on subsidy removal, naira policy

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, on Thursday, commended President Bola Tinubu for his decision to remove subsidies from Petrol and free-float the Naira currency.

The chairman of the State chapter of the party, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, gave the commendation during an interactive session with journalists in Benin.

Aziegbemi said the two economic policies would give the country an excess of N2 trillion.

He, however, cautioned that the palliatives arising from the subsidy removal would determine the success of the economic policies.

“The two economic policies are the best way to go around the economy that has been grounded.

“I am an economist. So, when I see good economic policies from a distance, I will know,” he said.

Similarly, the party chairman also lauded the Gov. Godwin Obaseki-led PDP administration in Edo State for delivering on its promises to the people.

He noted that Obaseki was the most misunderstood governor in the country, adding that he was the one that has done most for his state and citizens than any other governor.

He listed some of the people-oriented programmes of the administration to include Education reforms, health and technology hub where youths are trained on software engineering.

According to him, “in the next five years in Edo, we are going to have over 15,000 trained software engineers that would generate programmes for companies like Google and others.