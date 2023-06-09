Edo man flees after killing pregnant wife

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A young man simply identified as Inuaghata is currently on the run for allegedly killing his pregnant wife and the bereaved father-in-law, Adun Samuel, has offered to pay N100,000 to anybody that could provide information leading to his arrest.

l Adun, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said his daughter has three children for the fleeing husband addi g that he was called that his daughter has been killed by her husband.

He stated that the son in-law fled into hiding since May 24 when he committed the offence

He said “I hail from Orhionmwon local government. My daughter was killed by her husband. She was 23 years old. The incident happened at Egba on the 24th of last month. I do not understand the problem they have. I was called that my daughter has been killed. He used knife to slit her throat. My daughter was pregnant when she was killed. I want the boy arrested.

“I will give anybody that give information leading to his arrest the sum of N100,000. The boy had not formally married my daughter. His parents are both dead. I have called his brother. He ran away after killing my daughter. His name is Inuaghata.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor did not pick repeated calls to his line.