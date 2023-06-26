Edo lawyers rue killing of colleague in Ondo

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Benin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association on Monday condemned the killing of its member, Efe Idahosa, by suspected kidnappers on his way from Owo in Ondo State to Benin City in Edo State.

The late Idahosa was said to have been killed in Owo by a stray bullet from a suspected kidnapping gang last Thursday while returning from Achievers University in Owo where he lectured.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary of the branch Festus Usiobaifo condemned the killing and decried the level of insecurity in the country, lamenting that a promising colleague had been killed in his prime.

The statement said, “The Dream Team is sad to inform the public that our colleague, Efe Idahosa, Esq has transited to the world beyond.

“It was gathered from available information that the promising lawyer was killed by a stray bullet from an aggressive kidnapping gang while in a commercial vehicle returning from Ondo State to his base in Benin City, on Thursday, 22/6/2023.

“The Benin Bar chairman, Chief Nosa Edo-Osagie, while bemoaning the level of insecurity in Nigeria has described the news of the death of Mr. Efe as a rude shock, and wonders why a young man so promising would be violently forced to take a premature exit by the unrepentant enemy of life. It is indeed a difficult time for Nigerians,” he added.

The Publicity Secretary said that news about his corpse, family and burial would be made available soon.

He added, “We beseech God Almighty to grant the family the deceased left.”