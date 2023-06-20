Edo: Group urges Obaseki to look inward for successor, wants Shaibu

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AHEAD of the Edo 2024 governorship race, a political pressure group, Edo Democratic Watch (EDW) urged Governor Godwin Obaseki to look within his cabinet for a successor in order to continue and sustain his development agenda.



The group said that their position was informed by the need to sustain the successes achieved by the Obaseki led administration.

In a statement by the Coordinator of the group, Imade Joseph, the group called on the Deputy Governor Rt Hon Phillip Shaibu who is rumoured to be interested in contesting the election to make his declaration public.

He said Shaibu has shown capacity, experience, intellectual acumen and political dexterity in stabilizing the state noting that Edo is in a hurry to attain developmental height and cannot afford an inexperienced person that will come and learn the rudiments of governance on the job.

The statement said “The deputy governor in our estimation has played a pivotal role in stabilizing the present government and looking at his political antecedent he is well positioned to succeed Obaseki. He is a stabilizing factor to the key achievements of this government”

Meanwhile, sources close to the Deputy Governor said Shaibu has been under pressure to contest the 2024 governorship election.

He noted that different support groups at home and in the diaspora have offered to purchase the governorship nomination form and present to him at the right time.

When asked about agitation that Edo Central should produce Obaseki’s successor, the source said, ” there is nothing like it is the turn of Edo Central, Edo North or South . As we speak a lot of notable politicians even from Edo central are urging the deputy to run. I think we should be guided by the constitution on this matter.”

As at the time of this report, it is not clear weather the deputy governor will cave in to pressure to contest the governorship election.

Attempts to get the reaction of his Chief press secretary, Musa Ebomhiana were not successful.