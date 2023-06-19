Edo assembly adopts 60-day sitting Calendar

The Edo State 8th House of Assembly has adopted a business calendar of 60 days for the commencement of legislative activities for the first quarter of its first session.

The adoption of the business calendar followed a motion by Sunny Ojiezele, a PDP member representing Esan South-East, and seconded by Kingsley Ugabi (APC Estako East), on the floor of the house.

Moving the motion, Ojiezele said that the first session has a total of 60 sitting days for legislative activities.

According to him, the months of June, July and August have 11, 26 and 23 days respectively while Thursdays and Fridays are for committee meetings and oversight functions.

The lawmakers, in a voice vote, unanimously adopted the legislative calendar for the session.

During the plenary, the speaker, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku thanked the Edo people for giving lawmakers of the 8th assembly the mandate to represent them.

He congratulated them on their successful inauguration which marked the commencement of legislative activities.

Agbebaku said “These seats we are occupying are not for us but for Edo people. We are only holding them in trust for the people.

“We are here to ensure that the dividends of democracy get to our people. We will ensure that we work in synergy with the executive to make Edo great again,” he said.

Agbebaku, however, thanked the governor for the opportunity and assured of the cooperation of the house to achieve the `Make Edo Great Again’ (MEGA) agenda of the governor.