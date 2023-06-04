Edo 2024: Seeking Oba’s support key for Esan agenda – APC chieftain, Odigie

Edo Central Senatorial District Political Chieftain, Prince Emmanuel Odigie, has commended the traditional rulers from the district for seeking the support of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, for the zoning of the 2024 governorship election to Esan Central.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Benin City on Sunday, Odigie said the visit by the traditional rulers was a welcome development and long overdue.

He said the Esan governorship project required the contribution of all stakeholders in Edo Central, and that it was commendable that the traditional rulers were taking the lead.

Odigie also thanked Oba Ewuare II for granting the traditional rulers audience and for promising to consult with his palace chiefs and other stakeholders on the matter.

He said, “There is no better time than now for the call and support for a governor of Esan extraction. Our brothers from Edo South and Edo North have ruled the state for a cumulative 24 years. It is only just and fair for Edo Central to produce the next governor of the state.”

Odigie said he was confident that the Esan people would come together to support a credible candidate from the district in the 2024 governorship election.