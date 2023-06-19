EDO 2024: Obhakhan, surest Path to APC victory

By Tijjani Ibrahim

Since the beginning of the fourth republic in 1999, Nigeria’s democracy has continued to take firm roots in the lives of citizens as the once militarized mindset is disappearing while anti-democratic tendencies within the system is thinning out as all segments of the society continue to embrace democracy.

The political and ruling elite taking cognizance of our national peculiarity and fragility and in the spirit of stability, fairness and peace, encouraged rotational presidency among the different zones of the country.

Without discounting the leadership of previous Republics and under other systems practiced in Nigeria aside democracy, all the six geopolitical zones have had the opportunity to produce leaders at the highest level at one time or the other.



For instance, both in the military and civilian regimes we had the North East producing Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa while the South East produced President Nnamdi Azikiwe and also General Aguyi Ironsi as Military Head of States. The North Central produced the longest serving military leader in General Yakubu Gowon, then General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, and General Abdulsalami Abubakar.



For the North West it was General Sani Abacha and General Muhammadu Buhari who again led under a civil government as President to make him one of the two Nigerians who served as leaders of country at two different times, under military and civilian administrations. The second persons who like Muhammadu Buhari served as both a military and civil leader is General Olusegun Obasanjo. Then again, from the South West was President Earnest Shonekan a transitional leader of Nigeria and the current President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



The Nigeria presidential system is such that the federating units, in this case the 36 component states, as much as possible mirror the Centre because they are a microcosm of the larger Nigeria federation.



That is why across the states there is usually either a written or an unwritten agreement of power rotation among the three senatorial districts. In some states, it goes down the line of micro zoning to Local Government Areas, communities or other segmentations, depending on the nature and peculiarities of the local politics.



In Edo State this understanding is also in place. Unfortunately however, only two zones of Edo North Senatorial District which is predominantly the Etsako people and Edo South Senatorial District predominantly the Bini people have been producing Governors in the state to the exclusion of Edo Central Senatorial District, the Esan people. This is even as the Esan people of the Central District stood and continues to stand by other regions to produce Governors of the state.



For instance, John Odigie Oyegun became Governor in 1992 partly because the Esan people didn’t insist on an Esan man but massively supported and voted for him. They also queued behind former Governor Lucky Igbinedion in 1999 and 2023 to ensure he ruled for eight years. Just as they threw their full weight in support of Comrade Adams Oshiomole in the 2007 governorship polls where he won all the Local Government Areas in Esan land.



Similarly, the current Governor of the state Mr. Godwin Obaseki campaigned on the Esan agenda when he publicly argued that the Esan people must be supported by other zones of the state to produce the Governor after him. He went ahead to appeal to the Esan people to support him once again with a promise to return power to Edo Central Senatorial District, so an Esan man can govern the state for the first time.



It is not only the Governor that holds this view, it is a consensus among power brokers across the state that indeed 2024 should be the year for other zones to rally round the Central Zone to ensure the next Governor emerges from Esan land.



It is in this connection that all those who genuinely believe in the Esan quest for Edo Governorship must appeal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) especially at the state level to field a candidate that is not only competent and acceptable by Esan people but someone who also enjoys the confidence and support of Edo North and South Senatorial Districts.



Now, looking at the candidates who have shown their interest in the position of Governor, Viz a Viz the strength of their character, capacity, statewide acceptability, proven managerial and leadership skill, and visible track record of performance, the common name on lips of the people most especially party members, old and young people, famers, artisan, student and the likes is GIDEON OBHAKHAN.



Gideon Obhakhan is a well-known, tested and trusted hand. A man with sufficient public sector experience and a prominent member of the Oshiomole Government who displayed an unusual ability to turn around situation from bad to good for the betterment of society.



His revolutionary contribution to the overall Oshiomole administration especially in the area of education where he served as commissioner is well known, documented and evident in the Red Roof revolution programme. The school reform scheme that remains one of the hallmarks of that administration which even its fiercest critics adjudged to be the best the state has seen till date.



Aside his sterling performance in the public sector, Obhakan is a well-grounded Technocrat. He has in his kitty over 22 years professional work experience in Telecommunications, Oil and Gas and other areas which include Merchandising and wealth creation.



A thorough-bred professional who has worked in big telecoms brands like Mobitel, EMIS and MTN at the top level, and became at a time the highest ranking Edo State indigene in MTN Nigeria. While at MTN, Obhakhan’s professionalism, commitment, and wizardry caught the attention of the CEO of the telecoms giant who honoured him with the Chief Executive Officer’s Award of excellence in 2013 among several recognitions before he left the company to run for the Federal House of Representative seat for Esan West/Esan Central/Igueben Federal Constituency in 2015.



Obhakan has also won the heart of many. Young and old across the entire state through his philanthropic engagements. These gestures are usually carried out through his foundation: ‘Gideon Obhakhan Foundation’.

Through this foundation he donated equipment worth several millions of naira to the Government of Edo state in 2014 to contribute to the fight against crimes and criminality. His foundation has also awarded scholarships to many indigent students. And supported Artisans through vocational trainings and provided tools and grants to improve their skills and boost their trade. He has also assisted small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the state to grow and helped to set up new ones. He also runs several other empowerment programmes in the state basically targeting youth and women.



Mr Obhakan’s loyalty to his party is second to non. He has serves the APC selflessly, often times committing huge personal finance, time and energy for the overall growth and development of the Party.

Some of the assignments he has undertaken passionately for his party include serving as Chairman, Media Research; Vice Chairman, Outdoor Advert and Campaign; Chairman Edo Central committee on Non-Edo indigenes. Member State Security Committee. He equally served as Director, Research and Statistics, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu POI Campaign Organization.

At the national level he served as secretary Public Affairs Directorate, APC 2023 Presidential Election, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council and also as member, Reconciliation Directorate, Independent Campaign Organisation for Tinubu/Shettima.

Obhakan is not only competent, he comes with a lot of valuable experience that the state needs now that the bar of governance has been brought so low. He has the skills set to jump start the state back to development, economic vitality and competitiveness.