ECTDA begs Enugu residents to cooperate with Mbah’s Executive Order two

Gov. Peter Mbah

By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, has pleaded with residents in Enugu Metropolis to cooperate with the new administration of Mr. Peter Mbah by obeying the state government’s Executive Order two which prohibits them from blocking their streets with barricades.



Governor Mbah had on May 29 signed into law three Executive orders which among them is Executive Order 002 of 2023, which is an Order for the Removal of Unauthorised Street Barriers Across the State within 100 Days.

The order seeks to eliminate every barrier to free movement of persons and goods in the state both within the capital city and in other parts of the 17 local government areas of the state.



Executing the order within the state capital territory on Tuesday, the Acting Chairman of ECTDA, TPL Chinedu Ozochioke said that it gives the agency concern that more than one week after the inauguration of the administration and the order, residents with the capital city have not complied with the order.

He noted that the barricades were so many in the metropolis and were costing the agency fortune to enforce compliance of the order.



He therefore urged the well-meaning residents to cooperate with the administration which he said had during its campaign enunciated laudable programmes to scale the state to enviable hight.



The agency on Tuesday executed the order in the old Government Reserve Areas, including Golf Estate and other places. It had last week visited Independence layout areas.



Ozochioke said that the enforcement continues in the rest parts of the state capital until compliance is fully attained by the metropolitans.