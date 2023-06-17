ECOWAS mourns victims of Kwara boat mishap

File image.

President of ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray on Saturday condoled with families of Monday’s boat mishap in Kwara.

“ECOWAS Commission received with shock, the tragic news of the boat mishap that led to the death of 100 persons and the disappearance of several others in Kwara on June 12,’’ he said.

The president expressed his “heartfelt sympathy’’ and offered condolences to the bereaved families and to the Nigerian people.

He commended the rescue efforts of the authorities and expressed confidence that adequate safety measures would be instituted to avert tragic incidents of such magnitude in the future.

According to reports, 270 wedding guests were returning from a marriage ceremony at Gboti in Niger to Patigi Local Government Area in Kwara when the boat capsized killing 100 persons.

The reports stated that 144 persons survived the mishap which occurred at about 3 a.m.