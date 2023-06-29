Economy: Nigerians in S/Africa express hope in Tinubu

President Tinubu

Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA), on Thursday, expressed optimism that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration would improve the country’s economy.

NICASA President, Mr Ben Okoli, made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja.

Okoli, while congratulating Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations globally, pledged the support of the Nigerian community in South Africa to Tinubu to achieve meaningful growth.

“As usual, the spirit of the celebration is high and Nigerians in South Africa are celebrating Sallah, especially with high hope on the new government in place.

“People are celebrating with the hope of a greater future. According to our Muslim brothers and sisters, the mood is high.

“Their expectation is high; there is the belief that Sallah prayers will bring better and brighter future for our fatherland.

“So, we celebrate with Muslim faithful and we will continue to support Nigeria and the programmes of President Bola Tinubu.

“It is a new government, especially with the Sallah celebration, we believe God will bless Nigeria and the new administration,” he said.

Okoli said that though there was no platform for compatriots to come together and celebrate over there, Muslim faithful, however, celebrated the festival.

He said that Nigerians had fun and made out time to unwind, with friends meeting one another to savout the occasion.

“On the peace we enjoy now, we are happy that we have such relative peace and hope it will continue, notwithstanding the pocket of problems we are still having here and there.

“We hope that the new government will continue to work closely with our two diplomatic missions here, because they are doing great.

“They are doing wonderfully well and we hope they continue to work closely with government too, as we work with them to protect Nigerians against xenophobia and all forms of brutality,” he said. (NAN)