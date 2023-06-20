Economic stability: Be intentional in appointing cabinet members, CSO urges Tinubu

President Tinubu

A CSO, Godspeed Leadership and Mentorship Development Initiative (GLEMDI), has called on President Bola Tinubu to be intentional in appointing his cabinet members.

Mr Habila Kayit, Executive Director, GLEMDI, made the call on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Kayit said that the call was imperative because the 2023 general election came with countless lessons on Nigeria’s diversity owing to the activities of some selfish politicians.

He said that there was the need for the president to deliberately foster unity in the nation through the appointment of his cabinet members.

Kayit also said that the appointments should be done in a way that they foster sustainable growth and economic stability.

He said: “The task ahead for the president and members of the National Assembly is huge and requires urgent attention.

”The citizens have lost trust in the system because some public offenders always get away with their offenses.

“The new administration will have to focus on building national unity and public trust.

”One of the greatest challenges we are having as a nation is the political will to strengthen institutions that should work effectively and independently in executing their core mandates.

“Many public offenders mostly hide under the protection of some powerful politicians to avoid prosecution; therefore, the power to right the wrongs is with Mr President.’’

The GLEMDI executive director said that the best way to run an effective government that would be beneficial to all was by curbing systemic corruption and maladministration.

Kayit said: ”The selection processes over the years had always been skewed to benefit some less competent personalities based on sentiments and favoritism.”

He, however, said that the tasks ahead of the president are surmountable if approached holistically.

“The era of compensating incompetent politicians with appointments should be over and the need to assemble the best brains to create lasting experience is long overdue.

“Nigerians are in dire need of a leader to depend on and you are already proving to be that dependable leader.

”Stay on this path of progression and history will remember you for good,’’ he added.

Kayit further urged the president to assemble the best human resources to provide a road map for economic recovery, diversify sources of revenues and strengthen institutions.

He said that the unity of Nigeria was non-negotiable as there was no better time to unite and build a dream nation than now.

Kayit also called on the citizens and leaders to be intentional in promoting national unity. (NAN)