Ebonyi vows to apprehend killers of INEC staff, farmer

Ebonyi government, said it will soon apprehend the killers of Mr. Sunday Igwe, a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, recalls that Igwe was killed by gunmen along Mpu (Enugu)-Ishiagu (Ebonyi) road, on Sunday, and his wife, who was travelling with him, was abducted.

The gunmen also killed Mr. Ajah Okafor, Father to the Leader of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo socio-cultural organisation’s youth wing, Damian Okafor on his farm while fleeing with the abducted woman.

Mr Jude Okpor, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation revealed the government’s resolve on Wednesday during his maiden state Executive Council (EXCO) meeting briefing.

Okpor said Gov. Francis Nwifuru was saddened by the killings which he described as ‘heartbreaking’.

“Security issues are not discussed in public but the government will do everything to apprehend the perpetrators of such dastardly acts.

“The governor has given the necessary directives and soon, they would be apprehended.

“The governor recently had his first security council meeting with all heads of security agencies in attendance and the people are assured of their safety,” he said.