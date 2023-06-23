Ebonyi PDP Campaign Council condemns killing of INEC Staff

By Peter Okutu

The Ebonyi State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Campaign Council for the 2023 general election, Friday condemned the killing of one Deacon Emmanuel Igwe, a staff of INEC and the kidnap of his wife, also an INEC staff in the State.

The development has received lots of condemnation in different forum across the State as many are gradually becoming apprehensive of the state of security on the Afikpo-Okigwe Expressway.

Disclosing this in a statement, Abia Onyike, Media Adviser to the 2023 PDP Governorship Candidate, urged Security Agencies to swing into action to ensure that those behind the ugly incident are unmasked and made to face the full wrath of the law.

According to the statement: “The Ebonyi State PDP Campaign Council has received with shock and trepidation the news of the brutal murder of Deacon Emmanuel Igwe, a staff of INEC and the kidnap of his wife, also an INEC staff, on Sunday, 18th June, 2023.

“They were reported to have been attacked along the Ishaigu axis on the Afikpo-Okigwe Expressway by gunmen. Information available to us indicate that the victim was on steering when he was shot and his wife abducted by the gunmen.

“We condemn this barbaric act of criminality. We sincerely commiserate with the family of the deceased and the Independent National Electoral Commission. We specially console the father of the deceased, Rev. Dr. S. N. Igwe, a Deputy Director of our Anyi Ga Emeya Campaign Organization.

“We call on the Security Agencies and the State Government to investigate the killing and work towards the release of the wife of the deceased who is still under the custody of the hoodlums.”