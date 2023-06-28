Ebonyi govt warns against illegal building of bumps on roads

The Ebonyi Government has warned residents against illegal building of speed breakers, otherwise known as “bumps“, on major roads.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Stanley Mbam, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

According to Mbam, the government has observed with dismay the rate of indiscriminate siting of unapproved speed breakers at various locations in the state.

“The general public is requested to note that from henceforth, nobody or group is allowed to make bumps along any section of the major roads in Ebonyi State without the approval of the government through the Ministry of Works and Transport.

“Consequently, those who have made such illegal bumps around their localities are directed to remove them immediately.

“Failure to comply shall be viewed as a deliberate attempt to disrespect government and bring its policies to disrepute and shall be treated accordingly, “ the statement said.