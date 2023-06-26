Ebonyi govt vows to tackle incidences of rape, gender-based violence

By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State Government, Monday vowed to tackle incidences of rape and gender-based violence, which have gradually become a phenomenon in the State.

Cases of rape and gender-based violence have often been reported to the Family Law Centre, GBV task force and Security agencies, as measures geared towards tackling the menace.

Briefing Newsmen in Abakaliki, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Ebonyi State, Mrs Nwankpuma Felicia Oyida affirmed that the State Government would not fold its arm and watch the trend of rape and gender-based violence persist in the State.

Nwankpuma who solicited media partnership in the course of discharging her duties explained that the present administration in the State, would look into the welfare women, children and youths, in order to improve their standard of living.

She said: “We are partners in progress. I thank God for his Excellency. He has a good package for the women. This government is out to work and protect the interest of women at all levels and ensure that dividend of democracy gets to the people.

“The Ministry will ensure that the programs of the Governor gets to the grassroot level. The issue of rape and gender based violence will be tackled as the proper things will be done.

“My office will create enough sensitization down to the grassroot. The Ministry will take up it’s responsibility squarely, so that the vulnerable in society are not overlooked. Rape and child prostitution happen without us getting the knowledge on time, but if such development get to us on time, we will do our best to tackle the ugly trend swiftly.”