Ebonyi Council boss, others urge Nwifuru to focus on health

By Peter Okutu

As Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State took over the mantle of leadership of the State on May 29th, 2023, Ebonyi people at different levels are still clamouring for an improved standard of living.

They stated this while speaking with Newsmen in Abakaliki.

An Ebonyian, Chibueze Nwigwe, who is a Lagos-based business mogul, has expressed confidence that the newly inaugurated Governor of the state, Hon. Francis Nwifuru, will turnaround the economic fortunes of the state and create wealth for residents.

According to him, with the infrastructural development recorded by the previous administration, Nwifuru had no reason to properly harness the prosperity of the state, for the good of the masses, especially the youths.

The Lagos-based business mogul stated this when a teeming Ebonyi youths visited him yesterday.

He said, “I’m confident the focus of Governor Nwifuru will be on human capital development, health, education, amongst others. Our youths will experience unprecedented empowerment in this administration.

“Our incumbent Governor is a progressive youth and friend of the youths. My understanding of his body language shows that he would prioritize Human capital development via youths empowerments and talents harnessing. Thousand of Ebonyi youths will become millionaires under Governor Nwifuru’s administration.

“Our current Governor is the youngest Governor so far in this state and you could see the appointments he has made so far that the youths constituency is well represented. He has also set a good record on inclusiveness.”

Also, the Chairman of Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi state, Barr. Stephen Nwankpa Emenike, has urged the administration of Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru to restructure the Health and Education sectors for the betterment of Ebonyi people.

According to him: “The areas I want the administration of Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru to focus, is on the area of Health and Education. These are a critical sector that drive the prosperity of every state and it deserves to be given serious attention.

“Education has nothing to do with gigantic buildings, it has to do with a quality of man power in there. Private sector has taken over everywhere. Education is now for sale to the highest bidder. So, we need to strengthen these public institutions.

“Health is becoming expensive, and I want the Governor to do something about it. I know that Nwifuru will definitely do it because, he has given lots of scholarship to thousands of people, who can now access education” he stated

He commended the out gone administration of former Governor David Umahi for opening up the State for investment opportunities and infrastructural development.

“Ebonyi state is now opened for investors to come and invest. He (Umahi) has connected the state to the centre and Ebonyi can now enjoy political all inclusiveness. we now have the most beautiful and viable airport with the best facilities.

“He built ecumenical centre that can accommodate ten thousand worshippers, ring roads that cut across 8 LGAs, king David medical center and shopping Mall. We call on our people who are investing in overseas to come home and invest in Ebonyi state.”