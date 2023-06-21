East West road a nightmare to Rivers – Gov Fubara

Gov. Fubara

…Welcomes NLNG intent to intervene

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Siminialayi Fubara the described the East West Road as a nightmare to Rivers state people, pledging needed support of his administration to see that Nigeria LNG (NLNG) intent to intervene on the problematic road materialises.

Fubara on Wednesday stressed the pains, loss of lives and property, travellers suffer on the deplorable East West, particularly the Ogoni stretch when NLNG led by its Managing Director, Philip Mshelbila, visited Government House, Port Harcourt to identify with Fubara’s administration.

Elated at NLNG’s intent to extent its intervention on the Bodo-Bonny Road to the East West, Fubara responded, “We’ve suffered so much on the East West Road. Today you are embarking on the N200Billion Bodo-Bonny Road and you’ve mentioned you (NLNG) are considering extending that intervention to the East West Road. I don’t think that is out of place. You have the resources

“East West Road cannot be disconnected from the Bodo-Bonny Road because you have to transverse the East West to connect Bodo-Bonny. We’ve suffered so much on East West. Please as you have the courage to venture into it, we are willing to sit and discuss the support we are much willing to give.

“It’s (East West) a nightmare to us in the state, a major challenge we’ve been having with movement of people and goods from that axis of the state. We keep our doors open on that your proposed plan in course of your activities in our state. You shouldn’t delay in hitting the ground running on it. It’s something we will support so we can solve that problem once and for all.”

Mshelbila had told Fubara that NLNG, “have enjoyed very many years of fruitful collaborations with the Rivers state government. We pledge our support as a company to the aspirations of this government.

“The 38 Km Bodo-Bonny Road would be completed sometimes this year or latest first quarter of next year, making car drive to Bonny from Port Harcourt a pleasure. This would be a major contributor not only to Bonny and Rivers state, but also to the economy. It would open up various opportunities to people on both sides.

“We at the moment are in discussion with federal government to see how we can extend that road so that it doesn’t only stop at Bodo on this end, but take it to a logical conclusion which is connecting it to the East West Road.

“Those conversations are ongoing with the federal ministries of Work and that of Finance and if that is concluded we should be able to connect to the East West Road and that is our aspiration.

“When that is done it will also provide opportunities for how some of our products can also get to the market by road instead of having to badge some of these products, like cooking gas, to various parts of the country”