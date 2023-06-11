Home » Foreign » Earthquake hits Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city
Foreign

June 11, 2023

Earthquake hits Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city

Earthquake hits Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city

By Biodun Busari 

South Africa’s largest city, Johannesburg was hit with a 5.0 magnitude earthquake early Sunday morning, Reuters reports.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake happened at 0038 GMT at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).

The report said some Johannesburg residents reported feeling tremors.

Related News

One of the residents wrote on Twitter, “Earth tremor in Johannesburg. Longest and strongest I have felt! Went on for about 30 seconds, it felt like.” 

However, security risk and crisis management consultancy Crisis24 said there were no records of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.