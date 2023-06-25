Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with breast cancer, her spokesman confirmed on Sunday.

According to the Telegraph, Ferguson was told about the news at a recent, routine mammogram screening and has undergone successful surgery.

After spending several days in hospital, she has been discharged and is recovering at Royal Lodge in Windsor, the home she shares with the Duke of York.

It is not yet known whether she will have to undergo further treatment, the Telegraph said.

“Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully.

“The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family,” her spokesman said.

The spokesman added that the Duchess wanted to express her “immense gratitude” to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.

He said, “She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

The day before she was admitted to the hospital, the Duchess discussed her diagnosis on her new podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, which will be released at midnight.

She has recently spoken of her joy at becoming a grandmother of three following the birth of Princess Eugenie’s second son, Ernest, on May 30.

Speaking on her podcast, the Duchess revealed that she was buying “some little blue booties” for her grandson and said she had burst into tears when she heard the news of his birth.

Ernest’s middle name, Ronnie, was chosen in tribute to the Duchess’s father, former royal polo manager Major Ronald Ferguson, who died in 2003.