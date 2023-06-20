DTHA: Delta monarch, Ogulagha urges support for Speaker, Guwor

HRM Elder ( Capt) J.I Timiyan JP, Ogulagha Monarch

The Ogulagha Kingdom Traditional Council of Chiefs in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, has congratulated Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor on his emergence as Speaker of 8th Delta State House of Assembly.

They also urged the members of the assembly to work in harmony and collectively support Guwor’s leadership for the growth and progress of the state.

This was stated in a congratulatory message yesterday in Warri, signed by Chief Igere William, Bolouwei of Ogulagha Kingdom; Chief Emaye M. Benidiwei (JP) l, Amatukpa of Ogulagha Kingdom; and Chief Prefugha Karawei, JP, the Tiegberifiewei of Ogulagha Kingdom.

“We, the Ogulagha Kingdom Traditional Council of Chiefs, on behalf of the Ebenanaowei of Ogulagha Kingdom HRM, Elder (Capt.) King Joseph I. Timiyan, JP, PhD, the entire natives and people of the Kingdom, heartily and warmly congratulate Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor on his emergence as Speaker of 8th Delta State House of Assembly,” the statement said.

The Chiefs added that the new speaker, Rt. Hon. Guwor, will deliver positively on the new assignment and will also uphold the independence and autonomy of the legislature.

They charged Guwor to endeavour to discharge his duties with diligence and sustain a robust administrative relationship with the executive to bring more dividends of democracy to all Deltans.