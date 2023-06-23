DTH Season 3 begins registration, opens to aspiring creatives

In a bold move to ignite creativity and passion, De9jaspirit Talent Hunt, African biggest variety talent show, has officially announced the commencement of registration for it highly anticipated talent hunt.

A statement by the organisers noted that the registration window opened this week, with the entry fee set at an accessible N2,200.

It added that the winner stands the chance of winning the cash prize of 10 million Naira, a brand new car and a five-day all expenses paid trip to Maldives and Kenya, while three million and two million naira is for the first and second runners-up respectively.

“This is an exciting improvement on the cash prizes as in DTH Season 2, where the winner Esther Ugochi Kalu bagged the cash prizes of 10 million naira and an all expenses paid five-day trip to Dubai and Kenya.

“Ibukunoluwa Oluwaseun and Bassey Ernest Stephen won the cash prizes of three million and two million as the runners-up, respectively.

“As part of the registration process, interested applicants are required to download the DTH app and complete the registration form therein.

“There is an added twist this season, with a new requirement for each participant to create and upload a one-minute audition video on their chosen social media platform,” the statement explained.

Speaking about this new development, the PR Manager for De9jaspirit talent hunt stated that “Once the participants have completed their registration and their payments have been confirmed, they can submit a link to their uploaded one-minute video on the DTH app.

“This provides an opportunity for them to stand a chance of being screened.”

This sentiment mirrors the palpable excitement shared among potential contestants, many of whom are looking forward to showcasing their unique skills and talents to a wider audience.

The DTH PR manager added, “While applicants are understandably excited about registering, they’re advised to pay close attention to the registration procedures, so they don’t miss out on any opportunity.”

A rigorous screening process will select 100 contestants for the physical audition scheduled to take place in Calabar.

From this group, only 20 to 25 will advance and be officially recognised as the contestants for DTH Season 3.

“With the registration deadline set for the 16th of July, all aspiring artists and other creatives are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible.

“The De9jaspirit Spirit Talent Hunt is the biggest variety talent show in Nigerian and promises to be a thrilling platform where Nigeria’s hidden talent will be discovered and celebrated, offering opportunities that could very well shape the country’s entertainment industry.

“In a country brimming with talent and creativity, this initiative by De9jaspirit is a beacon of hope for aspiring artists and other creatives, a platform where they can showcase their potential and a stepping stone towards their dreams.

“For aspiring talents who wish to be a part of this, the registration clock is ticking. The road to stardom begins with a step, and that step could be a click away. De9jaspirit talent hunt; expressing the true 9ja spirit,” the organisers enthused.