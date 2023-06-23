Drive economic policy with auto sector, experts tell FG

By Theodore Opara

The Managing Director of BKG Exhibitions, organisers of the Lagos and Abuja Motor fairs, Mr. Ifeanyi Agwu, has called on the Federal Government, under the leadership of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that the automotive sector of the economy is placed at the front burner of its economic policy and programmes.

Mr. Agwu who was speaking at the opening of the Lagos Motor fair at the Federal Palace Hotel said that the auto sector has the potentials of quickening the nation’s economic recovery.

He said: “This edition of the all-inclusive Automotive Event is holding despite all odds, with the high hope and enthusiasm that the new administration in Nigeria will give the industry the needed attention and action that will take us to the desired height. This, it should do urgently so that we will not lose more ground in the industry to Ghana and other neighbouring countries.

“I urge the new government to ensure that the automotive sector of the Nigerian economy remains in the front burner of its economic policy and programmes from the onset; bearing in mind the way change of administration usually plays out on ongoing policies of the preceding administration; as could be seen from what happened to the National Automotive Industry Development Policy/Programme, NAIDP, after the regime change in 2015.”

Also speaking at the event, the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, Mr. Jelani Aliyu, reiterated the commitment of the Council to the development of Electric Vehicles Technologies in Nigeria.

Represented by a Deputy Director on the Council, Felicia Oyebolu, the DG stated that “the Council, in a bid to develop and promote advanced technology in the Nigerian automotive industry, is rapidly shifting attention to carbonless transport system in Nigeria.

“This is because vehicle electrification is inevitable, it is the future of automotive industry worldwide and we are working assiduously towards achieving its comprehensive and sustainable adoption in Nigeria.”

Jelani added that “as a pilot scheme project, the Council has established 100% solar-powered EV charging stations at Usman Danfodio University Sokoto, University of Lagos, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and NADDC headquarters, Abuja, and also discussing with other stakeholders for collaboration in establishing more charging infrastructure all over the country.

Also speaking during the event, the chairman, organising committee of the event, Managing Director, BKG Exhibitions Limited, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Agwu also thanked the National Automotive Design and Development Council, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA; the leadership and members of various Autoparts Markets in Nigeria, most importantly: Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association, ASPAMDA, Ladipo International Market, Clegg, Cole, Willoughby, Akilo, Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Nnewi, Nkpor, Ugwuagba Obosi, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Aba, Calabar, and Uyo.

“Also my heartfelt thanks goes to the Motoring Press for their unalloyed support. Our partners – China Grand International Exhibition Co. Ltd., World Trade Exhibitions, and MotorTrend Africa, thanks a lot.”

The event which ended on Friday, June 9, 2023, witnessed the participation of both international and local players in the automotive industry.