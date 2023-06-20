International brand strategist and FA-licensed football intermediary, Drew Uyi has commended President Bola Tinubu for the sweeping changes he effected in the top echelons of the nation’s security forces.

Recall that on Monday, June 19, President Tinubu retired all the service chiefs alongside the heads of the brigade commands in the country, even as the bosses of the Nigerian Customs and other allied paramilitary and quasi-military forces were retired and replaced with new persons.

However and quite remarkably, the only serving head of a leading security agency who survived what has been termed hurricane Tinubu is Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the Director General of the Department of State Services, who Drew Uyi has described as a thoroughbred and diligent gentleman, whose qualities spoke highly for him in the moment of truth.

Speaking to reporters from his base in London, United Kingdom, the world-renowned Drew Uyi said Bichi has displayed the greatest sense of national patriotism, a rare sense of sacrifice and impartiality in the discharge of his duties as the DG of the DSS, qualities which he stressed have turned him into the beautiful bride.

According to Drew Uyi, ”it is instructive that the only person from the top security agencies that survived the retirement of Tinubu is the DG of DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi. It is remarkable that the president sees the work that Buchi has done for Nigeria and believes there is no point changing a winning team”, said Drew Uyi, who urged the DG of the DSS to raise the ante as he continues to commandeer the agency.

This affirmation of confidence by President Tinubu in Yusuf Bichi is a call to more hard work and I wish the DG of DSS all the best in his job”, said Drew Uyi, who is the intermediary and advisor of former Golden Eaglets player, Abba Bichi, son of the DSS DG.

The retention of Yusuf Bichi as DG DSS was not unexpected given the role he played in the weeks leading to the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that a few weeks before the presidential election, when the now suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele turned the Naira Redesign into a political attack on Tinubu, the only agency that tried to stop Emefiele was the DSS.

Already under investigation, the DSS publicly levied allegations on Emefiele and tried to get him arrested but that was resisted by the Police. The DSS made efforts to take the case to court but that didn’t happen. But all that is now history as Emefiele has since been suspended and under investigation by the DSS.