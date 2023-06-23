Dragon boat festival: Chinese envoy urges Nigerians to embrace culture

By Dickson Omobola

The Hua Xing Arts Troupe Nigeria, in collaboration with the office of the Consular General of the Consulate of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, has urged young Nigerians not to abandon the nation’s culture.

Speaking at a cultural event held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival and Nigeria Drawing Competition in Lagos, the Consul General of the Consulate of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Yan Yuqing said the Dragon Boat Festival is an integral part of Chinese culture.

She added that Nigerians have also displayed the richness of their culture and tradition, saying the event was organised to foster an exchange of norms and values associated with Nigerians and Chinese as well as deepen intercultural communication.

The Dragon Boat Festival is a traditional Chinese festival celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar. bringing people together to celebrate art, culture and education.

Expressing her joy at the success of the event, Yuqing said: “The Dragon Boat Festival is one of the most important Chinese traditional festivals and Chinese often celebrate this festival to commemorate our great Chinese ancient poet and patriot Qu Yuan, so our parents really educate the children about what patriotism is and how to serve the country.

“I know China and Nigeria all have long histories and excellent civilisations. We help guide through today’s cultural exchange to teach the children from a very early age to love their own country, so they can be the utopians of Chinese culture and an introducer of Nigerian culture.

“So continue to use your pens and brushes to build bridges of cultural communication between China and Nigeria, so that China and Nigeria can continue to be best friends and partners.”

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Commissioner of Police and First Olympic Gold medalist, Chioma Ajunwa-Opara stressed that education is the foundation of knowledge and skills and it enables individuals to succeed in life.

Ajunwa-Opara said: “Education provides the platform for learning, critical thinking and problem-solving. Education, creativity and sports are some of the pillars of personal growth that can help children achieve their dreams and aspirations. If it is well nurtured, we can create a generation of well-rounded individuals who are equipped with the necessary skills to succeed in life.”

Speaking on the outcome of the event, the Chairman of the Commercial Enterprises Association and Hua Xing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Dr Eric Ni said: “It has shown that Nigeria children are skilful, creative and hardworking. With only a short period of time to draw, the results of their drawing and painting were just artistically gorgeous.

“We the Chinese community believe children are the future of any country, so, we will continue to support the Nigeria children in education and sports, while we continue to promote the cultural exchange between China and Nigeria.”

Those present at the event include Dr Funsho Obasanjo, who represented the wife of the former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and Chief Mrs Bola Obasanjo.

1200 students from primary and secondary schools participated in the drawing competition by sending in their drawings.

24 shortlisted finalists were also invited to showcase their artistic skills and creativity and all 24 finalists went home with cash prizes ranging from N100, 000; N70, 000 to N50,000.