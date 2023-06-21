Double Taxation: FCTA stamps out gangsters, ‘technical partners’ from revenue collection

taxation symbol

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

As part of measures to harmonize revenue collection in the territory and stop double taxation of residents, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has announced a template that will see to the elimination of gangsters and other “technical partners” in the process.

Permanent Secretary in the FCT Administration, Mr Olusade Adesola disclosed this at a news conference Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the aim of the media parley was to enlighten the public and residents of the FCT on the outcome of months of consultations and engagements to bring the much-needed sanity to revenue collection processes in the nation’s capital and improve the ease of doing business.

According to him, the Federal Capital Territory Administration has over the years been deeply concerned on a number of emerging developments in the nation’s capital in the efforts of the various tiers of Government to raise much needed revenue for accelerated development activities in the Territory.

He said desirable as the motives appear, the methodologies adopted had often times left residents with pains and agonies and the efforts eventually turned to be counterproductive, leaving visitors to the territory with unpleasant memories of what a Federal Capital Territory should be.

“Business premises are invaded oftentimes by ‘hoodlums’ allegedly canvassing for revenue collection. Residents are charged the same revenue by two or at times multiple authorities. These are indeed unsalutary.

“Since 2012, various efforts have been initiated to address the foregoing challenges with minimal success. The initiative received impetus in 2021 when concerted efforts were made to address the disjointed revenue collection arrangements in the Territory. Four Retreat and Colloquia sessions were held in the effort to enable us advance to the desirable Phase of harmonized revenue collection in Federal Capital Territory.

“Hence in 2021, the FCT Administration resumed active engagement with the six Area Councils, Secretariats, Departments and Agencies of FCT Administration involved in revenue collection and the FCT-IRS being the core stakeholders with the view to achieving a harmonized revenue collection outcome.

“The series of engagements and consultations culminated to the “Stakeholders ‘Resolution Retreat on the Harmonisation of Revenue and Ease of Doing Business in the Federal Capital Territory” convened and held at the Heritage Continental Hotel, Akure the Ondo State capital from the 11th to 14th of May, 2023.

“The overarching outcome of the Stakeholders Resolution Retreat, the ‘Akure Accord’ is the phasing out of technical partners from direct collection of revenues by Area Councils.

“Accordingly, the FCTA and any of its Secretariat, Department and Agency (SDA) or other agents designated to Identify, Assess and Account any revenue head for this resolution shall work collaboratively with the FCT-IRS towards the actualization of this objective including in the sharing of necessary data; and that the six FCT Area Councils shall where the respective Area Council alone has statutory collection responsibilities, review their affairs and could resolve on the extent of involvement of the FCT-IRS for their revenue collection.

“In furtherance of the above, officials of Government as applicable shall Continue to perform their statutory responsibilities while harmonized revenues shall be collected on behalf of all by the FCT-IRS. Hence, the Area Councils shall progressively disarm all the ‘armed brigands’ involved in revenue collection activities as soon as possible”, he added.

Earlier, Acting Executive Chairman, FCT Internal Revenue Service, Haruna Abdullahi, said the goal of the Service is to harmonize revenue collection and facilitate ease of doing business, thereby fostering growth and development in the FCT.

“This is not a task we undertake lightly, and we recognize the challenges that lie ahead. However, we are committed to overcoming these obstacles and transforming our collective vision into a reality”, he added.