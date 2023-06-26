Don’t retain PAP leadership, N’Delta youth group tells Ribadu

The Niger Delta Youths Education and Development has advised the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, against retaining the current leadership of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.

Convener of the group, Mr. Peter Etolor, in a letter addressed to Ribadu, held that doing so would be a disservice to the transformative new hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The letter read in part: “I send my heartfelt felicitations on your emergence as the National Security Adviser to the President. I strongly believe your emergence is well deserved owing to your past antecedents.

‘I am certain you will provide the necessary change needed for the development, peace and security of the Niger Delta region and Nigeria at large. Moreso, I believe you will carry along the youths irrespective of language, culture, religion and political persuasions.

“With this in mind we the youths of Niger Delta are ready to work with you in the hope of ensuring that the Niger Delta remains peaceful and as such it is in our place to inform you that retaining the current leadership of the amnesty programme will be a disservice to your repute and to the transformative new hope agenda of our dear President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

‘This is because to catch a wolf you need to tie a bait to a tree. This is what the Federal Government has done by engaging and giving power to Niger Delta individuals to control the helms of the Niger Delta people, as evident in the formation of the different parastatals set aside for the regions benefit such as the NDDC, Ministry of Niger Delta, etc., the PIA establishment that brought about the 13% derivations and of course the Presidential Amnesty Programme that has evidently shown colossal failure in its present leadership.

“I wish to apprise you and your elevated office that the Presidential Amnesty Programme was created by the struggle and wailings of the poor, stolen by the influence and power of the rich, hijacked by the cabals and werewolves of the office and whelmed by the ineptitude and nonchalance of the EFCC and the ICPC to which we are optimistic that under you, things will change positively.

“It is therefore imperative on behalf of the young sons and daughters of the Niger Delta region to inform you of the catastrophic impact it will bring if the present leadership of the PAP is retained, because under its watch, there are evident show of abuse of power, lack of intellectual policies to alleviate the Niger Delta youths, deceptive lies, self-aggrandising megalomaniac activities, unprioritised squandering of office funds and no antecedent of stay in office.

“Under the present leadership of the programme, education scholarship meant to create knowledge and awareness for the Niger Delta people was abruptly halted with the sad excuse of lack of sustainability and shortage of funds, yet they are able to set aside N1.5 billion to be diverted in the name of cooperative funds.

“In the meantime, the deprived youths are engaged in oil pipeline vandalism, cultism and such other vices with attendant consequences of capital punishment for crimes easily preventable with education.

“It won’t be surprising to see our old fathers and mothers in our creeks coming out and basking in celebration the moment you actualise the removal of the present leadership of the program and mandate an EFCC investigation.”