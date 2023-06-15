Don’t kill for money, cleric charges Nigerian youths

Stock

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—General Overseer, Jesus is Life Ministries, Light Chapel, Pastor Morenike Olaojo has admonished Nigerian youths into internet fraud otherwise known as yahoo yahoo, not to kill for money. Rather, she advised them to shun all forms of temptations and turn a new leaf.

She gave the admonition at a surprise Thanksgiving service organized by the congregation to mark her 86 years birthday, at the church’s auditorium in Egbe area of Lagos.

Olaojo, who took over the Church’s mantle of leadership after the demise of her husband 18 years ago, attributed the unity of purpose and growth of the church to the support and cooperation from other Pastors in charge of the church’s branches at home and abroad.

While advising Christian leaders not to lose focus of their calling, she cautioned, “they should believe in God, They should not mix their calling with any other thing because it will end up with bad results. Nigerian Pastors should not seek power from the dark world but they should depend solely on God Almighty.

“For Nigerian youths , they should not kill for money. Those into cyber crimes should desist and turn new leaf“.

She also urged wives of General Overseers to humble themselves to the leading of the Holy Spirit and shun all forms of arrogance, reminding them that, ”this journey is tough and once you are in it, you must look onto God.”

Expressing gratitude to God for sparing her life till date, she also appreciated members of the church for organizing the surprise birthday thanksgiving ceremony.

In his remark, the church’s Assistant General Overseer Northern region and National Coordinator, Pastor Funsho Adaramola described the celebrant as a mother who had impacted so many lives in the 18 years she took over as General Overseer, adding that the church experienced expansion within and outside Nigeria since she assumed the position .

Adaramola pointed out that, “we are all equal in the sight of God, and we will not minimize the importance or role of women in Ministry. In this church there are women Pastors and we are comfortable with having a woman above us because that is the order that God has placed for now..”

served God in righteousness would receive special grace from him.

He highlighted three types of righteousness to include; human righteousness, righteousness according to the law and righteousness of God.