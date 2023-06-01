Don’t go outside our manifesto, APC NWC tells govs

…Uzodinma emerges PGF chair

Govs pledge co-operation

By Omeiza Ajayi

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday cautioned governors elected on its platform against operating outside the party’s manifesto, warning that the consequences of such indiscretions would be solely borne by the chief executives.

National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, handed down this counsel at a consultative meeting with the governors at its national secretariat.

Some of the governors at the meeting were those of Imo and newly-elected chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodinma, who succeeds former Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu

Other governors at the parley were Yobe, Mai Mala Buni; Kogi, Yahaya Bello; Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule; Niger, Mohammed Umar Bago; Kaduna, Uba Sani; Gombe, Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya; and Kebbi, Nasir Idris.

Adhering to APC manifesto

Adamu said: “Anything that we will want to say to you is adherence to the manifesto as much as you can. We have a general framework for the governance of the country and you represent those who fly the flag of the party and it is expected that whatever you do, you will have in mind the manifesto that the party gives the country.

No time to waste

“Two years are for actual governance. Before you will finish with the tribunals, it will be getting to two years and you will start seeing posters and billboards flying, and newspaper publications. This is a tradition in our democracy, fortunately or unfortunately. We must be ready for that. So, you have no time to waste.

“Fortunately, you are lucky to have a president who will listen to you. He has come with the same urge, and desire to deliver. So, you are lucky. But whatever you do, do not forget that you will bear your cross. We will not as a party stand in your way for a good programme. If someone does so, please draw our attention so that we will stop it.”

We’ll co-operate with party hierarchy Govs

Uzodinma, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said the progressive governors would cooperate fully with the party to achieve set targets.

His words: “I want to assure you that the APC governors understand very clearly that the government each of us is presiding over belongs to the party and we know both at the federal and sub-national levels, the government belongs to APC, it is APC-led government.”

“Under my watch, we will be very close to the party. The purpose of the forum is to add impetus to the activities of the party and the government. We are only going to act as salesmen who will market the policies and programmes of government.

“Arising from the manifesto promised to the people before the election, I can assure that you had a team and working together with the kind of men I have seen as Progressive Governors, I think we have gotten all it would take to ensure that policies of our government are fully marketed.

“APC is the only party we have got in Nigeria. The governors of APC seem to be the most active governors in Nigeria. So, my assurance is that we are just constructive partners to work with the party and our loyalty to the party is absolute. And indeed, the party will become the envy of other parties in Africa.

“Whatever that we did not get before, I am sure under my leadership, the party will get it. It is going to be a synergy, we cannot do much without you and conversely I don’t think you can do much without us. So, we are married in this business and there is no going back.”