Don’t abandon your constituents, Diri cautions federal lawmakers

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri has urged members of the National Assembly from the State to always consider the best interest of their constituents in performing their functions as federal lawmakers.

He enjoined the lawmakers to remain close to their various constituents in order to remain relevant following Tuesday’s inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

The Governor gave this charge at a special reception organized by the Bayelsa State Government for elected Senators and members of the House of Representatives in Abuja, late on Tuesday.

He noted that as representatives of the people; the lawmakers must maintain a special bond with their constituents and constituencies back home in order to give the people a sense of belonging.

In his address during the event, Diri said, “I would like to congratulate you once again on your victory at the polls and your inauguration as honourable members of the House of Representatives and Distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“You must be reminded that while you are representing the good people of Bayelsa State in Abuja, the nation’s capital; Abuja is only your second address.

“You must therefore stay connected with the grassroots because it is by the power of the people that you are here.

“Stay close to them to know their needs and aspirations while you strive to represent them and champion their interest and the interest of Nigeria as a whole in the National Assembly.”

Governor Diri equally used the opportunity to condole with the families of supporters of Bayelsa Queens Football Club, four of whom lost their lives in a road accident on their way to Asaba on Sunday for a scheduled match against Delta Queens.

He urged the people to continue to put their faith in the Peoples Democratic Party, noting that the party is the only one among 17, committed to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

Earlier In his remarks the PDP State Chairman, Solomon Agwanana, said, “We thank you for the support you gave to our party, the PDP. For the first time, we are having all the Federal Constituencies and three Senatorial Districts.

“This goes to show that PDP is the only party in Bayelsa. We must sustain this tempo because we have a lot of work to do. This party is truly committed to changing the lives of our people.”

He commended the Diri-led government for its development-centred programmes and called on the people to continue to support the government to do more.

On his part, former Deputy Governor of the State, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah appealed to the federal lawmakers to put the interest of the people first as they settle down for their assignment in the weeks ahead.

He said, “As you settle down for the business of lawmaking, do not forget that representation is very important. Oversight is equally important but you must strive to stay connected with the people.

“As federal lawmakers, you are in the National Assembly for Nigerians whose interest you must strive to defend. There is no doubt that you will make us proud because the people chose you from a pack of others.”